Monday, August 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan secure three medals at Asian Junior Individual Squash C’ship

Pakistan secure three medals at Asian Junior Individual Squash C’ship
OUR STAFF REPORT
August 21, 2023
Sports

LAHORE  - Pakistan emerged triumphant with three medals at the conclusion of the 2023 Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship held in Da­lian, China, on Sunday. 

Nauman Khan of Pakistan seized the Asian Junior Under-13 Squash title after a six-year inter­val, prevailing in a closely contest­ed final against his counterpart, Ahmad Rayyan Khalil, in Dalian, China. In the Under-13 final match, Nauman Khan of Pakistan outplayed his compatriot Ahmed Khalil, showcasing a game score of 9/11, 11/8, 6/11, 11/3, 11/9. This victory marked Pakistan’s first win in the U13 category of the Asian Junior Squash Champi­onship since 2016, when Asadul­lah clinched the trophy. 

Pakistan concluded the Asian Ju­nior Individual Squash Champion­ship with a total of three medals. Nauman Khan and Ahmad Rayyan Khalil both displayed exceptional performances in the final of the U-13 age category, securing the gold and silver medals, respective­ly. In the U-17 category, Abdullah Nawaz fell short against Malaysia’s Low Wa Sem with a score of 4/11, 11/6, 6/11, 12/10, 7/11, earning a well-deserved bronze medal. 

Ambulance services

In the earlier semifinal matches, Nauman Khan triumphed over Yen Tsz Long of Hong Kong with a score of 11/2, 11/5, 11/6, while Ahmad Khalil defeated Malaysia’s Lokkesh Wigneswaran with a score of 11/2, 11/4, 11/9, securing their spots in the final showdown.The President of the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), along with the entire squash commu­nity and enthusiasts, extended warm­est congratulations to the squash play­ers for their remarkable medal wins.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1692519944.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023