Pakistan secure three medals at Asian Junior Individual Squash C’ship

LAHORE - Pakistan emerged triumphant with three medals at the conclusion of the 2023 Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship held in Da­lian, China, on Sunday.

Nauman Khan of Pakistan seized the Asian Junior Under-13 Squash title after a six-year inter­val, prevailing in a closely contest­ed final against his counterpart, Ahmad Rayyan Khalil, in Dalian, China. In the Under-13 final match, Nauman Khan of Pakistan outplayed his compatriot Ahmed Khalil, showcasing a game score of 9/11, 11/8, 6/11, 11/3, 11/9. This victory marked Pakistan’s first win in the U13 category of the Asian Junior Squash Champi­onship since 2016, when Asadul­lah clinched the trophy.

Pakistan concluded the Asian Ju­nior Individual Squash Champion­ship with a total of three medals. Nauman Khan and Ahmad Rayyan Khalil both displayed exceptional performances in the final of the U-13 age category, securing the gold and silver medals, respective­ly. In the U-17 category, Abdullah Nawaz fell short against Malaysia’s Low Wa Sem with a score of 4/11, 11/6, 6/11, 12/10, 7/11, earning a well-deserved bronze medal.

In the earlier semifinal matches, Nauman Khan triumphed over Yen Tsz Long of Hong Kong with a score of 11/2, 11/5, 11/6, while Ahmad Khalil defeated Malaysia’s Lokkesh Wigneswaran with a score of 11/2, 11/4, 11/9, securing their spots in the final showdown.The President of the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), along with the entire squash commu­nity and enthusiasts, extended warm­est congratulations to the squash play­ers for their remarkable medal wins.