Pakistan secure three medals at Asian Junior Individual Squash C’ship

LAHORE - Pakistan emerged triumphant with three medals at the conclusion of the 2023 Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship held in Dalian, China, on Sunday.
Nauman Khan of Pakistan seized the Asian Junior Under-13 Squash title after a six-year interval, prevailing in a closely contested final against his counterpart, Ahmad Rayyan Khalil, in Dalian, China. In the Under-13 final match, Nauman Khan of Pakistan outplayed his compatriot Ahmed Khalil, showcasing a game score of 9/11, 11/8, 6/11, 11/3, 11/9. This victory marked Pakistan’s first win in the U13 category of the Asian Junior Squash Championship since 2016, when Asadullah clinched the trophy.
Pakistan concluded the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship with a total of three medals. Nauman Khan and Ahmad Rayyan Khalil both displayed exceptional performances in the final of the U-13 age category, securing the gold and silver medals, respectively. In the U-17 category, Abdullah Nawaz fell short against Malaysia’s Low Wa Sem with a score of 4/11, 11/6, 6/11, 12/10, 7/11, earning a well-deserved bronze medal.
In the earlier semifinal matches, Nauman Khan triumphed over Yen Tsz Long of Hong Kong with a score of 11/2, 11/5, 11/6, while Ahmad Khalil defeated Malaysia’s Lokkesh Wigneswaran with a score of 11/2, 11/4, 11/9, securing their spots in the final showdown.The President of the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), along with the entire squash community and enthusiasts, extended warmest congratulations to the squash players for their remarkable medal wins.