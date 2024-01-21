Joint military training between Pakistan army, Saudi land forces commences in Okara

The joint military training of the Pakistan Army and Royal Saudi Land Forces, organised by the Multan Corps, commenced at Okara Garrison on Sunday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military forces of both countries showcased an exemplary military drill at the onset of the joint training.

During the ceremony, the national anthems of both countries were played while unveiling their respective national flags. The commander of the Okara Garrison presided as the chief guest for the event.

As part of the joint training programme, the forces of both countries will engage in classroom sessions and have the opportunity to refine their collective combat skills.

Concluding the opening ceremony, the chief guest presented badges of joint training to the officers and personnel from the forces of both nations.