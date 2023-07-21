Rs50 to be charged as TV, radio fee in power bills

ISLAMABAD - The federal government would charge Rs50 in electricity bills per month as TV and radio fee to reduce their financial losses.

Finance ministry on Thursday told a parliamentary committee that Rs35 as TV and Rs15 as radio fee will be levied in the electricity bills. The Senate Standing Committee on Finance had recommended it in its budget proposals for the current fiscal year. The Senate Standing Committee on Finance met on Thursday under the Chairmanship of Senator Saleem Mandviwalla here at the Parliament House. The committee received briefing on the inclusion of Budget recommendation of the Senate in the Budget 2023-24. It was briefed that the Fiance Division budget wing received 55 recommendations for Financial Budget 2023 from the Senate Committee, however, most of recommendations were related to Federal Board of revenue.

The Ministry briefed that recommendations related to Privatization of loss making enterprises, increased budget allocation for health sector, funds for rehabilitation of flood victims, availability of food items at subsidized rates, rise in TV fee from Rs35 to Rs50 and mechanism for subsidies on fertilizers and daily food items were fully adopted, however the Ministry partially adopted recommendations such as grant of tax holidays to export industry etc, explaining that govt is providing all necessary support to IT sector and export oriented industries.