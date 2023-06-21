Two soldiers martyred in IED explosion in NW

ISLAMABAD - Two Pak Army soldiers embraced martyrdom when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in North Waziristan district, said the media wing of the military on Tuesday. According to the ISPR, on 20 June 2023, an improvised explosive device exploded in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan District. Resultantly, Sepoy Gul Rauf (29), resident of District Lakki Marwat and Sepoy Abid Ullah (23), resident of District Karak got martyred. Sanitization was carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. The ISPR said that the Armed Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of the brave soldiers further strengthen their resolve.