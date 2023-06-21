Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Two soldiers martyred in IED explosion in NW

Our Staff Reporter
June 21, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   Two Pak Army soldiers embraced martyrdom when an improvised ex­plosive device (IED) ex­ploded in North Waziristan district, said the media wing of the military on Tues­day. According to the ISPR, on 20 June 2023, an im­provised explosive device exploded in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan District. Resultantly, Se­poy Gul Rauf (29), resident of District Lakki Marwat and Sepoy Abid Ullah (23), resident of District Karak got martyred. Sanitization was carried out to elimi­nate any terrorists found in the area. The ISPR said that the Armed Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of the brave soldiers further strengthen their resolve.

Our Staff Reporter

