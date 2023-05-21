HRW asks Pakistan to end 'arbitrary' arrests of PTI supporters

Urging the government to display restraint and respect human rights and rule of law, the Human Rights Watch has asked the Pakistan government to put an end to arbitrary arrests of political activists and peaceful protesters in the aftermath of attacks on army installations following the arrest of PTI chairman on May 9.

HRW Associate Asia Director Patricia Gossman pointed towards the mass arrest of PTI supporters in connection with riots and said that more than 4,000 people have been detained and many have been charged “under vague and overbroad laws prohibiting rioting and creating threats to public order”

Amid ongoing crackdown on PTI supporters, the HRW said Pakistani authorities should release all those held for peaceful protest or supporting political opposition and respect the due process rights of all those detained.

Ms Gossman said anyone committing violence should be appropriately charged and their due process rights respected, adding, fundamental guarantees of peaceful protest and due process should not become casualties of Pakistan’s political conflict.