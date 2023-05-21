Sunday, May 21, 2023
Zelensky meets G7 as Ukraine wins access to F-16s

Agencies
May 21, 2023
International

HIROSHIMA-President Volodymyr Zelensky huddled with G7 leaders on a landmark visit to Hiroshima on Saturday, securing long-sought access to US fighter jets and mounting a diplomatic offensive. Zelensky’s surprise summit appearance is his furthest foray from Kyiv since Russia’s invasion began 15 months ago and offers a chance to confer not only with allies but unaligned powers including India and Brazil. His bold diplomatic gambit appeared to have paid off.  Zelensky won a “historic” White House decision allowing Kyiv to acquire F-16 fighter jets, the most sophisticated material yet supplied by the West.

 with the promise of more to come.

