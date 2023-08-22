Fatima case: Sukkur DIG confirms ‘sexual assault’ on minor maid

SUKKUR-Sukkur Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Javed Jiskani on Monday confirmed ‘sexual assault’ on minor maid Fatima, who died in Ranipur’s Pir Haveli. The issue initially came to light after video clips of Fatima’s body bearing severe torture marks went viral on social media. In the video, the seriously injured girl was seen struggling to sit up on her bed but collapsed.

DIG Sukkur division, Javed Jiskani said the medical report has confirmed the physical and sexual assault of Fatima. He further observed that DNA samples have been collected from the residents of Ranipur Haveli and after the report, the culprit, who raped Fatima will be identified.

The DIG further said after the incident, two residents of the Haveli are ‘missing’. He vowed to bring the culprits to justice no matter how ‘powerful’ they are. Earlier, the police arrested the Medical Superintendent (MS) of the Ranipur Rural Health Centre Ali Hassan Wassan for facilitating the prime suspect Asad Shah and hiding facts in the housemaid Fatima murder case. The body of child maid Fatima was exhumed for post-mortem examination and the samples of the body were collected on Saturday in the presence of medical board members and a Judicial Magistrate.

According to the initial post-mortem report, the body of Fatima was in its initial phase of decomposition. “Her face was blue on the one side and green on the other,” according to the report. There were torture marks on the body including eyes, waist, forehead, feet, knees and hands. Some samples have been sent to the lab for micro-biology tests.