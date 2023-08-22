Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Hun Manet elected as Cambodia's new prime minister

Anadolu
1:47 PM | August 22, 2023
International

Hun Manet was elected Tuesday as Cambodia's new prime minister, succeeding his father Hun Sen, Asia’s longest serving leader.

A total of 123 lawmakers voted in favor of the candidate of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party, which won 120 seats in July elections, state-run AKP News reported.

Hun Sen served as prime minister for 38 years.

Cambodia’s parliament has 125 seats, of which 16 are occupied by women, while the eldest lawmaker is 89 years old and the youngest is 37.

After being elected prime minister, Manet, 45, delivered his first speech to lawmakers of the seventh parliament, known as the National Assembly.

The new Cabinet will include 10 deputy prime ministers and 40 other ministers.

