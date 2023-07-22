The healthcare system  

Perhaps the most overlooked issue in Pakistan is our failing healthcare system, despite having thousands of trained doctors, nurses, and other medical experts. Our country’s glaring and alarming position is evident, and it cannot be ignored. People need to understand that, as much as our country’s politics may matter, everything, including our economy, relies on the maintenance of our healthcare system. In February 2023, the World Health Organisation (WHO) ranked Pakistan 124th out of the 169 countries included in the survey. This leads us to the conclusion that 73.37% of the world has a better medical system compared to Pakistan.

There are several reasons for the country’s dire situation, all falling under the same umbrella of an unstable economy. Due to the substantial $80 billion foreign debt loan that Pakistan still has to repay, there is insufficient funding available for proper medical equipment. Consequently, most of the machinery found in hospitals is outdated, worsening the healthcare industry’s lack of access to expensive and advanced equipment. Government-run hospitals tend to have inferior and inadequate equipment, further disadvantaging the poor. Additionally, proper health insurance is not widely accessible. Although we have approximately 1200 hospitals with experienced medical professionals, the majority of these hospitals lag behind those in other countries.

Furthermore, it should be noted that one of the main reasons for Pakistan’s faltering healthcare system is poor hygiene. According to UNICEF reports, 53,000 children under the age of 5 die annually due to diarrhoea and similar diseases, primarily caused by a lack of proper sanitation and healthcare. Moreover, as a country, we need to reduce our mortality rate. While Pakistan may have the fifth largest population, with 64% of the population under the age of 18, it loses significance if a portion of them is sick and unable to contribute extensively to our future.

As a nation, it is our responsibility to raise awareness about these issues and combat corruption in such sensitive areas. Both public and private hospitals should be equipped adequately to address these challenges. Instead of sending medical graduates solely into practise, we should promote research. Though it may not seem immediately valuable, it will enable our country to compete in terms of scientific advancements and analysis. This will allow us to identify the root causes behind the increasing disease rates in our nation. The government and individuals must actively monitor and ensure proper sanitation and cleanliness.

ZAINAB MUZAFFAR,

Lahore.