Excise dept issues warning notices to 37,000 property taxpayers

MULTAN - The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Department issued warning notices on 37,000 property taxpayers for payment of tax across the Multan dis­trict. Excise staff under the directions of Director Excise Iftikhar Ahmad Bhali, has issued notices in order to ensure property tax goals.

The notices were served in walled city areas including Kala Mandi, Hus­sain Agahi Bazaar, Masoom Shah Road, Bosan Road, Abdali Road and others.

Director Excise Iftikhar Ahmad stressed the business community, owners of commercial markets and plazas including owners of luxury residences for payment of taxes say­ing that 70 percent of the property tax revenue was spent on local devel­opment projects.

He urged the citizen to ensure timely payment of property tax for the development and basic ame­nities of their city and region and save themselves from any legal problems.

He further said that the final warn­ing notices have been issued to 37,000 taxpayers and a grand opera­tion would be launched against the defaulters without any discrimina­tion after the completion of the dead­line. He said that the department would not hesitate to seal, the con­fiscation of properties of defaulters including arrest.

POLICE IDENTIFY ‘DECEASED’ AS DACOIT

Police identified a dacoit who was killed a day before with the firing of his own accomplices at Nagwa Morr in premises of Sadar Jalalpur police station when three criminals started firing on two youngsters for putting resistance in a bid to snatch motor­cycle and cash. According to police sources, a youngster namely Asif reported Sadar Jalalpur police that he along with his friend was return­ing home when three unidentified armed robbers intercepted them near Nagwa Morr. The criminals held them hostage at gunpoint and snatched a motorcycle and cash Rs 26,000 from their possessions.

The robbers started firing on the youngsters when they tried to resist the robbery bid in which a robber was shot dead by firing his own accomplices. Station House Officer (SHO) Naeem-Ul-Rehman reached the spot and shifted the body to a nearby hospital for au­topsy. However, the police started col­lecting data of the dead robber from all police stations of the district and later, identified him as Shahzad s/o Arif resi­dent of Durana Nagana.

The police sources said that he es­caped from police custody a day before during an exchange of firing with po­lice by his accomplices. He was wanted to police in case number 622/23 in which the deceased accused snatched cash, jewellery and other valuables from a family in the premises of Makh­doom Rasheed police station.