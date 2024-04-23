Huge potential for investment in Pakistan, says ICCI chief

ISLAMABAD - President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said on Monday that Pakistan is an excellent destination for foreign investments and Pakistani diaspora should come forward to play more active role in the development of the country through investments not only by itself but alluring foreign investors as well.

Talking to Pakistani-American Chairman and CEO of Falcon Holding LLC Texas United States, who called on him along with a delegation, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that there exists huge potential for investments in infrastructure development, construction of hospitals and especially in the development of the industrial sector to enhance exports of the country.

He said that Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry will extend every help to the diaspora and foreign investors to facilitate them on this count.

Chairman and CEO of Falcon Holding LLC Texas, United States apprised Ahsan Bakhtawari and other attendees about the working of his entity and expressed keen interest in making investments in different areas of his interest.

He also informed the participants about the social services in his personal capacity extending in the construction of streets, roads, bridges and community centres in the remote areas of the federal capital.

He also extended an invitation to ICCI chief for paying a visit to the United States in the form of a delegation for exploring avenues of joint ventures.

Chairman Founder Group, Khalid Iqbal Malik drew attention of the guests towards to alarmingly low literacy standard in the country and impressed for giving priority to the sector for enhancing the literacy rate.

Secretary General United Business Group Zafar Bakhtawari said that Pakistani diaspora is actually the ambassadors of Pakistan and we have utmost respect for it and hope that they will continue to contribute for the betterment of the country.

Former ICCI president Zubair Ahmed Malik described the diaspora as great asset of Pakistan by assuring all out support for businesses in Pakistan.

The attendees included Assad Aziz, Malik Nadeem Akhtar, Maqsood Tabish, Abdur Rehman Siddiqui, Khalid Chaudhry, Ch Mohammad Ai and others.