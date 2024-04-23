Pakistan records current account surplus of $619m in March

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has recorded a current account surplus of $619 million in March 2024. “A current account surplus of $619 million has been recorded in Mar 2024. Cumulatively for Jul-Mar FY24, CAB improved significantly; recording a deficit of $0.5 billion only compared to $4.1 billion in Jul-Mar FY23,” State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Monday. Cumulatively the current account balance for July to March (2023-24) has improved significantly; as deficit of $0.5 billion was recorded during the period as compared to the deficit of $4.1 billion during the corresponding period of last year.
According to SBP figures, the merchandize trade deficit was recorded at $15.8 billion during July-March period of the year 2023-24 as against $21.08 billion in the same period of the last year. Meanwhile, services’ trade deficit has recorded at $-1,655 million during July to March period of the FY2023-24 as compared to the deficit of $374 million during the corresponding period of last year. The overall trade deficit in goods and services was recorded at $17.412 billion during the current fiscal year compared to the deficit of $21.453 billion during last year.
Meanwhile, the balance on primary income stood at negative 5,561 million against $4,000 million last year, according to the SBP data.
The ministry of finance had already projected that current account will remain in sustainable limit in March. According to BOP data for February 2024, current account turned to surplus of $128 million (Deficit of $ 303 million in Jan, 2024). The key factor for this improvement was a decline in the trade deficit in goods and services declined by 14.2 percent on MoM basis ($ 2.2b in Jan 2024 to $ 1.9b in Feb 2024). Both exports and imports of goods and services declined by 5.8 and 9.1 percent, respectively. Similarly, balance on primary income improved by 36 percent, due to lower primary income debit.
However, remittances which may play more instrumental role in current account improvement, decreased by 6.2 percent on MoM basis. For the month of March, it is expected that exports of goods and services will improve and reach at level around $ 3.5b due to favorable foreign demand by Pakistan’s main exports destinations. Similarly, imports of goods and services will touch around $ 5.5b in March 2024. Nonetheless, remittances are expected to improve due to positive seasonal and Ramzan-eid factor. Considering these factors, as well as other components, the current account will remain in sustainable limit.