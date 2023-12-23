Fazl submits nomination paper for NA-265 Pishin despite threats

QUETTA - Nomination Papers of Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, Chief of the Jameet Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) were submitted on Friday for NA-265 Pishin for the upcoming general elections. Provincial Ameer JUI-F Maulana Abdul Wasey, on behalf of the JUI-F central Ameer, submitted the nomination papers at Pishin district of Balochistan.

Senator Kamran Murtaza, Asghar Tarin were prominent among other leadership of the party who accompanied the JUI-F provincial Ameer.

Reportedly, a pamphlet that bears the insignia of the Islamic State Khorasan (ISKP) was pasted at the gate of the Eidgah (Space allocated for Eid prayers) in Khar, Bajaur Tribal District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, warning the Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam (JUI-F) and its election campaign in the district. The pamphlets reappeared again today pasted on the path way to the tribal district Bajaur Press Club, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.