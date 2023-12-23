Saturday, December 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Fazl submits nomination paper for NA-265 Pishin despite threats

Fazl submits nomination paper for NA-265 Pishin despite threats
Agencies
December 23, 2023
National, Regional, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -  Nomination Papers of Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, Chief of the Jameet Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) were submitted on Friday for NA-265 Pishin for the upcoming general elections. Provincial Ameer JUI-F Maulana Abdul Wasey, on behalf of the JUI-F central Ameer, submitted the nomination papers at Pishin district of Balochistan. 

Senator Kamran Murtaza, Asghar Tarin were prominent among other leadership of the party who accompanied the JUI-F provincial Ameer.

Reportedly, a pamphlet that bears the insignia of the Islamic State Khorasan (ISKP) was pasted at the gate of the Eidgah (Space allocated for Eid prayers) in Khar, Bajaur Tribal District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, warning the Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam (JUI-F) and its election campaign in the district. The pamphlets reappeared again today pasted on the path way to the tribal district Bajaur Press Club, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1703224992.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023