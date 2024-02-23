Friday, February 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Imran Khan name echoes again through Multan Stadium in PSL 9 match

Imran Khan name echoes again through Multan Stadium in PSL 9 match
Web Sports Desk
12:10 AM | February 23, 2024
National, Sports

In the recent Pakistan Super League (PSL) match held in Multan, enthusiastic fans were heard chanting slogans in support of Imran Khan, echoing the scenes witnessed during the opening match in Lahore.

Fans at the Multan cricket stadium showed their admiration for the iconic figure of Imran Khan by chanting his name loudly. This display of support for Imran Khan, who is not only a former cricketing legend but also a prominent political leader, mirrored the sentiments expressed by fans during the inaugural PSL match in Lahore.

The chants of "Teri Jaan Meri Jaan Imran Khan Imran Khan" echoed throughout the stadium, illustrating the love that the people of Multan have for him.

Cabinet endorses Ramazan relief package

Amidst the chaos, one supporter was forcibly removed from the stadium by the Punjab Police for vocally supporting the political party associated with former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The incident was captured on video and subsequently circulated on social media platforms, particularly X, formerly named Twitter.

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1708573580.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024