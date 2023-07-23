SHRC conducts HR training for newly appointed civil judges, judicial magistrates

KARACHI-The Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) successfully conducted a one-week Human Rights Education training session for recently appointed Civil Judges and Judicial Magistrates to enhance their knowledge and skills at the Sindh Judicial Academy. The training, held from July 17 to July 22 aimed at ensuring a fair and just legal system for the people of the Sindh province. A total of 45 trainees participated including 7 females and 38 males in the training session.

During the sessions, Chairperson of SHRC Iqbal Ahmed Detho discussed the Human Rights, and Fundamental rights under Pakistan’s constitution, and acts protecting child rights, abolishing bonded labour, and preventing trafficking. Barrister Rida Tahir enlightened participants about gender rights, including the National Gender Policy Framework and the Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act 2010. District & Sessions Judge/Senior Faculty Member M. Shahid Shafiq shared insights on the roles of Justice Sector Stakeholders and the Juvenile Justice System Act, 2018.

Other esteemed presenters included Jameel Junejo from the Human Rights Department, who explained International Human Rights Mechanisms, and Dr Arif Rajput, who focused on the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016. The training also featured Barrister Ali Tahir on the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Rules, 2018, and Syed Kausar Abbas provided an overview of Trafficking in Persons in Pakistan. District & Session Judge (Mirpurkhas) Sadaf Asif emphasized the need for combating sexual violence under the “Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act, 2021.” The training concluded with the distribution of appreciation shields and certificates to participants.