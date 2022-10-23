Share:

LAHORE - FBR and Descon recorded victories in the Professor Mukhtar Ahmed Butt Memorial Corporate League at Azhar Ali Cricket Academy, Valencia Town. In the first match, FBR team defeated Clearpath by 106 runs. FBR scored 184-6 with M Shafiq hammering 71. Clearpath could score paltry 78 in reply.Naveed Ikram took four wickets. M Shafiq was man of the match. In the second match, Descon defeated UCS by 39 runs. Descon scored 169-5 with Rana Tahir smashing 97. In reply, UCS team scored just 130. Rana Tahir was player of the match.