Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will address a number of public rallies next month.

The PDM president will address three public rallies in November.

Maulana Fazl will visit Mansehra, Kohistan and Taimargarah to address the gatherins for which the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter of his party, JUI, has started preparations.