110 urban buses to run in Faisalabad on seven routes, says minister

FAISALABAD - Provincial Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan said that 110 urban bases would run in Faisalabad on seven routes during the current year.

Addressing a meeting in Commissioner Office here on Tuesday, he reviewed various routes for urban transport in Faisalabad and said that in the first phase seven routes were selected for 110 urban buses which would start their journey till end of current year.

He said that 81 more buses would be added on eight routes in the next phase whereas 112 buses would run on nine routes during third phase.

He said that urban transport would made functional on total 25 routes in Faisalabad but this project would be completed under a phased manner. A bus depot would be established in Faisalabad, he added. Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed briefed the minister about various routes of public transport.

Meanwhile, addressing the road show held for providing awareness about interest free bikes on easy installments to students (boys and girls) at Iqbal Auditorium, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad here on Tuesday, Bilal Akbar said according to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, 20,000 motorbikes will be provided to students across the province under the Chief Minister’s Youth Initiatives.

The students interested in their own ride can apply for motorbikes by April 29. The Punjab government will make the motorbike scheme successful like the laptop scheme.

A documentary was also shown regarding the procedure and applying for bikes. He said that more than 100,000 students have so far shown their interest in motorbikes from all over the Punjab province. He said that the government wants to resolve the travelling issues of the students. The officers of the Transport department are organizing road shows and events in their districts and regions, he said.

The minister said that 20,000 motorbikes are few for the students, adding that a second phase would also be initiated soon. In the next phase, the number of E-bikes would be increased.

The minister also answered some of the students’ questions on the occasion. Vice-Chancellor UAF Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmed Khan while appreciating the bike scheme under the youth program, expressed hope that it will help resolve the transportation issues of students.

He said that Agricultural University in collaboration with Aurat Foundation had launched a project of 500 bicycles for female students. This project proved very helpful for female students for their hostels to classrooms and other field work.