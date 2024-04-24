Irsa allows provinces to utilise maximum surplus flows available in system

ISLAMABAD - Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has allowed provinces to utilize maximum surplus flows available in the system, owing to better availability of water in system. “I am to directed to state that, for the last ten days, the surplus flows have been available in the Indus River System, however, the stakeholders are reluctant to utilize them due to limitation of provincial shares determined by IRSA Advisory Committee (IAC) at 30% shortages,” said a letter written by IRSA to provinces on utilization of surplus flows available in the Indus River System. “IRSA is now pleased to allow maximum utilization of the surplus flows available in the system up-to Para-2 and even at Para-4 of the Water Apportionment Accord ‘1991,” the letter added. The utilization, over and above the (IAC) likely shares, will be accounted for separately in the Water Account, it said.

Therefore, in the light of the above, necessary provincial adjustments in the canal withdrawals the stakeholders deem fit may be made. This arrangement shall continue for 10-days afterwards IRSA will review the water situation keeping in view the water availability as well as weather conditions and will inform accordingly. It is worth to mention here that during the 10 days from April 14 till April 23, water flows in Indus River and Kabul have increased during to rains in the catchments areas. River Kabul which was around 20000 cusecs had reached up 98000 cusecs, while river Indus also fluctuated between 29000 cusecs to 77000 cusecs during the time. The water level in Tarbella reservoir has also reached 1414.82 feet to 1443 cusecs during the time.