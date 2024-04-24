Two injured as train derails near Sargodha

Two people suffered injuries as a train derailed near Nishtarabad on Wednesday.

Mari Indus was traveling from Lahore to Mianwali when it derailed near Nishtarabad, resulting in minor injuries to two passengers.

The incident was occurred due to negligence on the part of the station master, who failed to switch the tracks that caused the derailment.



Thereafter, train operations on the track were halted. Railway officials said arrangements were made to transport passengers.

Railway authorities initiated efforts to clear the track.