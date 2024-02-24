Bringing maximum ATP, ITF activity to Pakistan is my top priority: Aisam

LAHORE - Newly elected president of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), Aisam ul Haq Qureshi, committed to significantly en­hancing the presence of ATP and ITF tournaments in Pakistan, leveraging his international ex­perience and connections for the advancement of the sport lo­cally. During a press conference at a local hotel on Friday, Aisam said: “My primary mission is to utilize my extensive network and rapport with the global ten­nis community to bring a higher level of international tennis ac­tivity to Pakistan. This initiative will not only provide our prom­ising athletes with invaluable exposure to top-tier competi­tions but also assist in elevat­ing their standings in the global arena.” Addressing the need for broader access to ITF junior events beyond Islamabad, he acknowledged the concerns of various PTF units. “Expanding ITF junior events to include the Punjab Lawn Tennis Associa­tion and Sindh Tennis Associa­tion is a priority. This is just the beginning, as we aim to extend these opportunities to all the units of the federation progres­sively,” he explained. Aisam’s vision for Pakistan tennis in­cludes securing more sponsor­ships, grassroots development, and producing players of inter­national repute, akin to his and Aqeel Khan’s success. “My goal is to cultivate a respectful and nurturing environment for both players and coaches, propel­ling them to achieve excellence and honor for our country,” he emphasized. The PTF president also pledged to enhance player welfare by increasing prize money at both junior and senior levels and offering significant incentives and match fees to Da­vis Cup participants. “Acknowl­edging and rewarding our play­ers is essential for their growth and international success,” Aisam remarked. Highlighting his strategy for international collaboration, Aisam shared his enthusiasm for creating oppor­tunities for Pakistani players to train abroad and inviting inter­national athletes to compete in Pakistan. “These exchanges are vital for broadening our players’ horizons, improving their skill sets, and boosting their perfor­mances both domestically and internationally,” he said. The PTF chief closed his remarks by re­flecting on his personal connec­tion to the sport and its athletes. “The players are not just com­petitors; they are my brothers. I am wholeheartedly committed to their welfare and develop­ment based strictly on merit. My vision is to professionalize and revolutionize tennis in Pakistan, ensuring our athletes have the support and opportunities they need to thrive,” he concluded.