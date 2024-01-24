Kim Kardashian ‘excited’ to be Balenciaga’s brand ambassador

LOS ANGELES - Kim Kardashian has returned to great terms with Balenciaga, again. The fashion house has ap­pointed the reality star-turned-billionaire entrepreneur as its new ambassador after she “re-evaluated” her association with it in the wake of its 2022 campaign scandal. “For several years now, Balenciaga’s designs have been a part of my many looks and some of my most iconic fashion moments. This historic fashion house embraces modernity, craftsmanship and takes an innovative approach to design under Demna,” Kardashian said in a statement Tues­day. “For me, this long-standing relationship is built on mutual trust and a commitment to doing what’s right. I’m excited about this next chapter for the brand and to become their am­bassador.” Kardashian, 43, has been a fan of the brand and its creative director for a long time because she has been in multiple ads and vis­ited a lot of runway events. Demna followed her to the 2021 Met Gala, where she wore a unique all-black ensemble that included elbow-length gloves, a bodysuit, a face-obscuring mask, and the controversial “pantashoes”—leggings with built-in high heels—from the house. The real­ity star donned several other outfits from the brand on several other occasions. But in No­vember 2022, Kardashian severed ties with the company following the release of two conten­tious advertisements: one with kids holding teddy bears decked up in BDSM gear, and the other with US Supreme Court records pertain­ing to laws against child pornography.