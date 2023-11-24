Bilawal Bhutto's vision for Pakistan's future

In a recent public rally in Chitral, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari delivered a passionate call for a transformative shift in Pakistan's political landscape. Urging the "traditional old guard politicians" to step aside, Bilawal emphasized the need to empower the country's youth to shape their future without the burdens of political baggage.

Bilawal didn't mince words when addressing his party's former coalition partners, specifically targeting the Shehbaz Sharif-led dispensation. He accused the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), a key player in the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) government, of prioritizing personal enmities over the nation's pressing issues. According to Bilawal, the last 18 months exposed how personal animosities took precedence, sidelining crucial matters such as the economic, political, and democratic crises.

The PPP chief argued that the traditional politicians have proven to be intellectually bankrupt, unable to provide viable solutions. He expressed concern about the prevailing disillusionment across sectors under their stewardship, from the economy to foreign policy. Bilawal's optimism for change lies in transferring leadership to younger figures, and he believes the upcoming February 8 general elections could be transformative if entrusted to youthful leadership.

Turning his attention to the ongoing discussions surrounding the potential re-evaluation of the 18th Constitutional Amendment and the National Finance Commission (NFC) award formula, Bilawal staunchly defended the 18th Amendment as the solution to the country's issues. He highlighted the potential benefits of devolving ministries to provinces, saving billions that could be directed towards employment creation, poverty reduction, and healthcare provision.

While reports suggest the PML-N is contemplating adjustments to the 18th Amendment, Bilawal's stance remains firm in advocating for its implementation in letter and spirit. His commitment to public welfare projects, including perpetual wheat subsidies, tax exemptions, and a 'Apni Zameen Apna Makan' scheme for slum dwellers, showcases the PPP's vision for inclusive development.

Bilawal underscored the need for a strong chief minister in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) to realize the province's development dreams. Encouraging the people of K-P to recognize the current sensitive juncture, he called for sidelining old traditional politicians and paving the way for exemplary development. Bilawal shared a personal connection with Chitral, as his grandmother, Begum Nusrat Bhutto, won elections in the area, expressing his intent to invite his sister, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, to contest for a National Assembly seat from Chitral.

In essence, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's rallying cry is not just a call for political change but a vision for a Pakistan led by the energy and innovation of its youth, free from the shackles of outdated political norms. Whether this vision will translate into electoral success and a transformative era for Pakistan remains to be seen.