Conventional politicians ruin country: Khattak

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI-Parliamentarian) Chairman Pervez Khattak asserted that conventional politicians ruined the nation, causing unemployment and loans.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering on the joining of former finance minister and PPP leader Muzaffar Syed Advocate to the PTI-P. He emphasised the need for peace and relief from debts, criticising the lack of a coherent agenda among traditional politicians.

Khattak lamented the country's deterioration, contrasting it with the era of Ayub Khan when development thrived. He criticised the current leadership for leading the nation to destruction and acquiring loans under adverse conditions. Khattak cited the establishment of factories in Bangladesh and attributed Pakistan's challenges to figures like Murad Saeed and Tehreek-e-Insaaf.



Highlighting his contributions, Khattak mentioned initiating projects like the Health Card, BRT, and Motorways using provincial resources. He expressed dissatisfaction with the leadership, referring to the PTI Chairman as a Pharaoh who disliked party members.

