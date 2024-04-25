Measures underway to control effects of climate change: Governor

SIALKOT - Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that climate change is a big challenge facing the earth, and the Punjab government is aware of its seriousness, and that is why measures are being taken on an emergency basis to control its dangerous effects.

He expressed these views while addressing the opening session of the “International Climate Change Conference”, organized by the Grand Asian University Sialkot (GAUS), here on Wednesday. He said Pakistan was among the top 10 countries most affected by the climate change effects including unexpected increase in temperatures, glaciers melting and deforestation.

The governor said due to environmental problems in India, eastern border areas of Pakistan including Lahore, Bahawalpur and others were being affected badly. He said that to deal with the challenge of environmental changes, there was a need for reforms in every sector, including industry, agriculture, transport, and adoption of modern technology.

The Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, was aware of its responsibilities in this regard and had been adopting solid policies since day one, he added. He said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had effectively raised the issue of climate change at all levels. He said the United Nations Secretary General was informed about details during his visit to Pakistan, after which he discussed the challenges being faced by Pakistan at various forums.

The Punjab governor planted a sapling in the university lawns and prayed for development and stability of the country and greatly appreciated the efforts of the university administration for holding an international conference on the important issue. Vice Chancellor GAUS Dr Mujahid Kamran and Chairman Board of Governors Muhammad Islam also addressed the conference. The conference was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain, teachers and students.