Moot held on Pakistan in emerging geopolitical landscape

ISLAMABAD - The Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East & Africa (CAMEA) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), in collaboration with the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Pakistan Office, hosted a one-day International Conference titled “Pakistan in the Emerging Geopolitical Landscape.” The Chief Guest at the Inaugural Session was Ambassador Asif Durrani, Pakistan’s Special Representative on Afghanistan.

Ms. Amina Khan, Director CAMEA, in her introductory remarks, highlighted major global transformations, emphasizing the need for increased global partnerships and equitable progress. She pointed out that amidst these shifts, including regional dynamics in West and Central Asia, Pakistan’s foreign policy and security face significant impacts. The one-day Conference will focus on Afghanistan post-August 2021, the evolving Middle East, and emerging non-traditional security threats in Afghanistan, Central Asia, and the Middle East, crucial areas for Pakistan’s future.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General ISSI, emphasized the intense polarization, volatility, and fragmentation characterizing the world today. He outlined traditional threats alongside new challenges such as cyber warfare and climate change, stressing the necessity for a collaborative approach to tackle these phenomena. Ambassador Mahmood highlighted Pakistan’s grappling with complexities from cross-border terrorism to extreme weather events, underscoring the importance of adherence to time-honoured principles of international relations and cooperation.

Ambassador Asif Durrani, Pakistan’s Special Representative on Afghanistan, expressed concerns over challenges and conflicts in Pakistan’s neighborhood, compounded by major power rivalry. He highlighted Pakistan’s unique geopolitical and geo-economic position, emphasizing its significance in Central Asia and the Middle East. Ambassador Durrani underscored factors impacting Pakistan’s regional and global perspectives, including Pakistan-India relations, the situation in Afghanistan, proximity to the Middle East, and Pakistan-China relations. He concluded by emphasizing the need for Pakistan to forge a stable regional policy prioritizing its neighborhood amidst formidable challenges.

Dr. Almut Weiland-Karimi, Country Director FES, Pakistan, stressed the interconnectedness of the world amid shifting global orders, emphasizing the need for collective action on mutual threats such as climate change and the global economy. She highlighted Pakistan’s importance in the complex geopolitical environment, urging wise navigation of its position. The Inaugural Session was attended by academics, practitioners, think-tank experts, diplomats, and members of civil society and the media.