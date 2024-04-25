Opposition comes down hard on govt for not providing support price to growers

PTI’s MNAs demand immediate release of Bushra Bibi from jail.

ISLAMABAD - As the wheat growers finding it hard to sell their wheat crop, the lawmakers from treasury and opposition in Wednesday’s national assembly proceeding came down hard on the incumbent government for not providing support price to the growers.

The MPs from both sides of the aisle expressed their strong reservations with regard to the support prices and the issues regarding Bardana[Gunny bags] currently faced by the farmers. The government has drastically cut the procurement target, which will force them to sell their yield in the open market at lower rates, the lawmakers pointed out.

Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanvir, responding to the concerns raised by the MNAs, said that the government will make all out efforts to give some good news in this regard. He termed it a provincial matter. However, the matter regarding import of wheat in the interim government era is under investigation. The lawmakers PPP’s MNA Nafeesa Shah, Raza Hayat Hiraj,Umair Naizi , on a point of orders , spoke on a matter about growers’ issues. They said that the growers were complaining about not provision of gunny bags. Later, the house echoed with slogans in the favour of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife.

The lawmakers from opposition mainly PTI’s backed MNAs demanded immediate release of Bushra Bibi from jail. Leader of opposition in the national assembly Omar Ayub raised the matter of alleged slow poisoning to Bushra Bibi. He was of the view that fake cases were framed against Bushra Bibi. On it, Minister for Law Azam Tarar said that the medical reports about complaints had been received and all know about the fact. He said the opposition should raise the matter at the appropriate forum [Court] about their concerns. “Matter is subjudice...Reports were clear, so there was no point of protest in the house,” he commented.

Replying to another calling attention notice, Tarar said the government is making all-out efforts to enhance the energy mix to provide affordable electricity to the consumers. He said a plant with the help of China will be set up in Pakistan to manufacture solar panels in the country to reduce cost. Earlier, MQM-P’s Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hasan , on a point of order, said that there was a need to immediately form national assembly standing committees. The house has been completed after the by-polls so this matter should not be delayed. To another call-attention, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar emphasised the need to evolve a policy in consultation with all stakeholders to vacate Evacuee Trust Property in district Nankana Sahib. The Minister said a massive anti-encroachment operation is needed to vacate these properties from illegal occupants. He informed the House that total agricultural land of Nankana Sahib Gurdawara is 16, 931 acres and around 14,000 illegal constructions have been made on that property. He said 1,447acres of that land has been encroached by illegal settlements.