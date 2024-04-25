PTI has five contradictory stances: PPP

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) yesterday alleged that the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) and its ‘franchises’ have five contradictory stances. Speaking at a joint news conference here, PPP leaders Faisal Karim Kundi and Nadeem Afzal Chan said that there were five stances of the PTI and each person has his own position. They said that in the recent by-elections, the public expressed confidence in the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz).

They maintained that the uproar of rigging in the elections was only created by the PTI and Sunni Ittehad Council. The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should focus on the province and ensure peace and security instead of protests, gatherings, and processions, they added. Faisal Kundi said dialogue was essential in politics. “There was no vote-buying in the Senate elections for the first time. He said the PPP had respected courts and never created an issue when the decisions went against the party. “PTI previously engaged in unconstitutional activities with the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly and now they want to do the same with the KP Assembly. It is necessary to take oaths for reserved seats in the KP Assembly. It cannot be that the KP Assembly session is not convened and oaths are not taken for specific seats,” he contended. He said instead of protests, gatherings, and processions, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should improve relations with the federation.

Kundi said the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is traditionally the opposition’s right. “Besides PTI, JUI-F is also in the opposition. The decision to appoint the chairman of the PAC should be made by the Speaker of the National Assembly. If the people have rejected Maulana Fazlur Rehman, they should not take revenge from the parliament or institutions,” he said. He said JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman should opt for parliamentary politics instead of street politics. “Democracy will suffer in all these games. Dialogue is necessary in politics. Maulana should refrain from PTI-like politics. For the first time, there was no vote-buying in the Senate elections in Balochistan,” he added. Kundi said the visit of the Iranian President to Pakistan has been completed, which was of utmost importance. “Pakistan discussed key issues with the Iranian President regarding Palestine and Kashmir,” he said. On this occasion, Nadeem Afzal Chan said that according to a new report, people in Pakistan have slipped further into poverty.

“In such a situation, the responsibility of parliament increases further. If there is a policy of mudslinging in parliament, it will harm the people. Despite no objections to the contents of the President’s speech in the joint session of parliament, there was uproar in parliament. If cooperation is not extended to wheat farmers, no farmer will cultivate wheat in the future,” he said.