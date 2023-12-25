Safety board to consider PIA flight operations in Europe, UK next year

In a recent development, the International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) on Monday sought documents related to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA’s) engineering, flight services, and flight operations.

Sources stated that the European Safety Agency Board is set to make a crucial decision in its meeting – related to the ban on PIA flights in Europe and the UK – scheduled to be held in May 2024.

The International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) is expected to present its final report to the Safety Board in the said meeting scheduled for May 2024, meanwhile, the audit reports of both PIA and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) are included in the agenda for discussion.

Furthermore, the agency has requested pertinent documents related to PIA’s engineering, flight services, and flight operations.

The impending deliberations hold profound implications for the future of PIA, with stakeholders eagerly awaiting the outcome of the Safety Board’s decision.

The scrutiny follows a recent audit conducted by the European Safety Agency on both PIA and the CAA last month, raising concerns and prompting the need for a thorough assessment of the airline’s compliance with international safety standards.