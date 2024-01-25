First-ever Pakistan Mobile Summit on 29th

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Mobile Summit, the first all-encompassing mobile confer­ence in Pakistan, is set to take place on January 29th at Serena Hotel, Islamabad. Presented by TECNO and Powered by Jazz, the summit is designed and produced by Brand Spectrum Pakistan. This event promises to be a ground­breaking showcase of innovative technologies, insightful discus­sions, and collaborative network­ing opportunities in the dynamic mobile industry landscape.

The summit will be inaugurated by the esteemed Minister of IT and Telecom, Dr Umar Saif. It is sup­ported by key government entities such as the Ministry of Informa­tion Technology and Telecom, Pak­istan Telecommunication Authori­ty, Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), Tech Nation Pakistan and the Pakistan Mobile Phones Manu­facturers Association. TECNO Mo­bile and Jazz stand as the primary sponsors for this significant event happening for the first time in the history of Pakistan.

The first of its kind in Paki­stan, this summit is set to bring together essential players in the mobile phone ecosystem, foster­ing collaboration among govern­ment representatives, operators, regulators, manufacturers, app developers, and advocates for digital and financial inclusion (D&I) as well as sustainability. Deliberations will center on 5G and its transformative potential for digital advancements and B2B services. Furthermore, an exhibition area will feature the contributions of diverse organi­zations within the mobile indus­try. This unprecedented event, setting a benchmark for other companies and entities to follow, aims to stimulate positive chang­es, state-of-the-art innovation, and collaboration that will have a positive impact on industry.