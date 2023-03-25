Share:

LAHORE - Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif Friday paid an unannounced visit to the distribution points of free wheat flour in La­hore and Kasur districts where he directed the authorities concerned to ensure hassle-free and uninterrupted sup­ply of the commodity to the entitled people.

The free wheat flour is being distributed across Punjab and fed­eral capital, under the Ramazan Package an­nounced by the govern­ment to reduce the bur­den of inflation from the middle and low-in­come groups.

The prime minister, who was accompanied by Advisor Ahad Chee­ma and Special Assis­tant to PM Malik Ah­mad Khan, interacted with the people includ­ing children at the dis­tribution centers. He listened to the prob­lems faced by them and issued instructions for their immediate re­dressal. He directed the relevant authorities to continue the free flour distribution till 25th of Ramzan as per the pro­gram announced by the government. Prime Minister Shehbaz, who also distributed flour bags among the bene­ficiaries, inspected the process of flour supply with the officials check­ing the particulars of the people before guid­ing them to the distribu­tion point. He also vis­ited the waiting room established to facilitate the beneficiaries of the flour scheme, particu­larly keeping in view the month of fasting.

“No citizen should face any difficulty during Ramzan. Special attention should be given to the facilitation of old-aged and persons with disabil­ities,” he instructed and called for making arrangements to facilitate the women, particularly those com­ing with their children. “Don’t con­sider it just an official duty rather serve it as a humanitarians work to seek the appeasement of Allah Al­mighty during Holy Ramzan.”

The prime minister appreciated the secretary food, Punjab chief secre­tary, commissioner and deputy com­missioner and other workers for good arrangements at the distribution cen­tres. Young entrepreneurs proud as­set, inspiration for Pakistan: PM

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif said young entrepreneurs who despite difficult circumstanc­es keep their spirits high and are launching businesses are an inspira­tion and a proud asset for Pakistan.

Referring to the life journey of a young entrepreneur from Baloch­istan Imran Khan Hara, he said in a tweet that launching a start-up of Ba­lochi handicrafts he has shown how talented our youth are.