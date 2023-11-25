World satisfied with humanitarian pause in Gaza; full cease-fire needed

While the compromise that will provide a humanitarian pause to the war between Israel and Hamas has been welcomed throughout the world, a number of countries led by Türkiye, said the real need is a permanent cease-fire.

The agreement to suspend the war is expected to take effect Friday, but the fact that the massacre in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 14,000 victims and 7,000 are missing, will stop even for a few days, was welcomed by the international community.

But there is still a lot of concern that the process will continue in such a way that attacks will resume and thousands more will die.

The US, which has given unlimited support to Israel since the beginning, and European countries, which have shown strong support, have changed their tone in rhetoric due to internal and external public pressure.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said: “The agreement between the parties to declare a four-day humanitarian pause in the conflict in Gaza, where Israeli forces have been attacking for more than six weeks, is a positive development to prevent more bloodshed.”

“We expect full compliance with the agreement, which includes the release of some of the hostages and detainees and the increase in the amount of humanitarian aid allowed to enter Gaza,” it said. “We hope that the humanitarian pause will help permanently end the current conflict as soon as possible and initiate a process towards a just and lasting peace based on a two-state solution. We also appreciate Qatar’s efforts to reach this agreement.”

General satisfaction from around world

US President Joe Biden stressed that he welcomed the prisoner exchange agreement reached between the Israeli government and Hamas and thanked Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was pleased with the deal and thanked Egypt and Qatar.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pointed out in the prime minister's questions session in parliament that his government welcomed the compromise but was not in favor of a cease-fire.

Foreign Secretary David Cameron noted that Britain will continue to work with its partners for the release of all captives, the establishment of security and a long-term political solution in which Palestinians and Israelis will live in peace, and added that the agreement will provide relief to the families of the captives and provide relief to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza: “It is a vital step in responding to the crisis."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote on X that the decision was “good news” while he noted that Berlin will continue to support Tel Aviv diplomatically for the successful implementation of the agreement.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said: “The announced release of a first larger group of #Geiseln is a breakthrough - even if nothing in the world can undo their suffering. The humanitarian break must be used to bring vital aid to the people in #Gaza.”

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in his speech to the parliament, expressed satisfaction with the compromise and indicated: "There is still much to be done to resolve the crisis. The government will continue to negotiate with all parties."

Foreign Minister Giorgos Yerapetritis expressed satisfaction and stated that efforts for lasting peace in the region should be intensified.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that she welcomed with “great relief” the agreement guaranteeing the release of those taken hostage by Hamas and that Rome will continue to work for the release of all hostages and ensure lasting peace in the Middle East.

Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib also expressed that she welcomed the compromise reached for a humanitarian pause of the conflict.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed gratitude to Qatar and Egypt for mediating the deal and demanded that Hamas release all the hostages. "I wholeheartedly welcome the agreement reached on the release of the 50 hostages and on a pause in hostilities,” she said.

Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow that Russia welcomed the reconciliation positively. "This is the first good news from Gaza in a long time."

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova pointed to the importance of reconciliation. "This is a very important decision that gives hope that it may be possible to reduce tensions."

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that he welcomed the deal and “the delivery of humanitarian aid.”

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi stated: "I would like to express my welcome to the success of the Egyptian-Qatari-American mediation in reaching an agreement to implement a humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip and the exchange of detainees by both parties, and I confirm the continuation of the Egyptian efforts made to reach final and sustainable solutions that achieve justice, impose peace, and guarantee the rights of the Palestinian people. The legitimate.”

"Switzerland welcomes the agreement allowing the release of hostages and a humanitarian pause in Gaza,” its Foreign Ministry wrote on X, thanking all countries who took part in this process. “Switzerland continues to call for the release of all hostages.”

Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon pointed out that the compromise, which allows the search for a solution to be taken forward, is a positive development given the "unacceptable suffering of civilians" and the "humanitarian situation.”

French President Emmanuel Macron also wrote on X: “I welcome the announcement of an agreement for the release of hostages and a humanitarian truce. We are working tirelessly to release all hostages. The humanitarian truce announced should allow to introduce aid and rescue the civilians in Gaza.”

Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna cautiously approached the compromise and said the parties should comply with their part in the agreement.

Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot pointed out on X that Amsterdam welcomed the compromise and the release of the first group of women and children held captive in Gaza.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares congratulated the deal and stressed that Spain is ready to help and is working for a Peace Summit based on the basis of two states.

The United Arab Emirates Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it is hoped that the deal will pave the way for ending the crisis and preventing further suffering of the Palestinian people.

UAE's Permanent Representative to the UN, Lana Nuseibeh, noted at a UN Security Council session that her country hopes for an extension of the deal, so that the necessary humanitarian aid can enter Gaza and the remaining hostages can be safely released.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also indicated that he welcomed news of the release of the hostages, noting that it was hoped that the deal would lay the foundation for "ending the crisis and preventing further suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people" and hoped that all the hostages would be released soon.

Those who emphasize permanent cease-fire

Palestine's Permanent Representative to the UN, Riyad Mansur, assessed that thanks to the compromise, hundreds of Palestinian children will not die and said: "We should not allow this to be just a break before the massacre begins again."

He stressed that Israel's efforts to forcibly displace Palestinians are unacceptable, noting that Israel offers the Palestinian people: "Either leave this land or leave this world."

"Reconciliation is a step in the right direction, but much more needs to be done," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement, adding that the UN will make every effort to implement deal and have a positive effect on the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya reiterated a demand for a cease-fire, noting that resolution 2712 adopted by the UNSC (Security Council) on Gaza was insufficient.

Arguing that humanitarian breaks in the conflict ignore Israel's obligations under international humanitarian law, Nebenzya pointed out that there is no mechanism to monitor the practices: "No humanitarian intervention can provide a solution to this unacceptable situation. A humanitarian ceasefire is urgently needed.”

The Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it was pleased with the deal and the prisoner swap, calling for a comprehensive cease-fire.

China's Permanent Representative to the UN, Cang Cun, noted that the international community should urgently take necessary steps to prevent the spread of conflict and ensure lasting peace.

Noting that UNSC resolution 2712 is an important step, Cang pointed out the need to implement it urgently and ensure a permanent cease-fire.

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General Qasim Mohammed al-Budeawi also praised the efforts of Qatar, Egypt and the US, which contributed to the humanitarian delivery of the conflict in Gaza and the prisoner swap, expressed hope that the deal would contribute to the provision of humanitarian aid supplies and fuel to Gaza, as well as be the beginning of a permanent cease-fire.

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry stressed that the agreement is important in terms of "opening the door to reaching a complete and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.”

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani shared his hopes that the deal would open the door to "serious negotiations for a comprehensive peace process."

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry mentioned that it was pleased with the compromise, pointing out that the reconciliation is important in terms of being a step that will lead to a complete cessation of the "violent war" in Gaza, preventing the targeting and forced displacement of Palestinians.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said her country wants to see the next steps toward a sustainable cease-fire "I reiterate once again that permanent peace requires a two-state solution that will allow Israelis and Palestinians to live safely and prosperously within internationally recognized borders.”

The Bahraini Foreign Ministry also expressed satisfaction with the deal and called on the international community to redouble diplomatic efforts to achieve a permanent cease-fire, release hostages and detainees, provide sustainable humanitarian assistance and rebuild the damaged areas in the Gaza Strip.

Oman's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it was hoped that a humanitarian pause and prisoner swap "will lead to the resumption of attempts to reach a just and comprehensive peace with a permanent cease-fire."

The Indonesian Foreign Ministry indicated that the reconciliation was welcomed, adding that it will use the humanitarian pause to track down three citizens who work at the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza and have not been so far contacted directly.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro pointed out that reconciliation can be the beginning of peace, noting that Bogota will continue to send humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Efforts of contact group, which also includes Türkiye, underway

The contact group, established with the leadership of Türkiye at the Joint Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League held in the Saudi capital of Riyadh on Nov. 11, consists of the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Indonesia and Palestine, as well as the Secretary-General of the OIC.

The group, which aims to visit five countries that are permanent members of the UNSC, met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Nov. 20-21, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Nov. 21.

The group demanded that both countries use their influence on Israel to take action for a full cease-fire in Gaza.

The delegation was received by Macron in Paris after meeting Cameron in London on Wednesday. The group also held a meeting with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna.

According to diplomatic sources, the delegation drew attention to the importance of achieving a full and sustainable cease-fire in Gaza as soon as possible during contacts in the French and British capitals, and stressed that it is a priority for the members of the UNSC and the international community to take effective and urgent measures in that direction for the OIC and Arab League countries.

The delegation stressed the need to urgently ensure safe passage for humanitarian aid, food, water, fuel and electricity to Gaza and not turn a blind eye to Israel's crimes, calling on all countries with influence on Israel to act in accordance with international law, take action for a comprehensive peace and a two-state solution, noting the importance of working together for a lasting and comprehensive peace.

Israel has so far killed more than 14,000 Palestinians, mostly children and women, as it continues its relentless attacks on the Gaza Strip. Around 6,000 people are unaccounted for, with more than 4,000 of them women and children. They are either buried under the rubble of demolished buildings or their bodies are lying on the streets without being identified.

Israel has forced 400,000 civilians to migrate from northern Gaza to the south since it started pressure and violent attacks after an Oct. 7 Hamas assault on the Israeli territory.