ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s “Engage Africa” policy has rejuvenated the trajectory of Pakistan’s relations with the African countries, a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs was told yesterday.
The Foreign Ministry briefed the Committee on Pakistan’s relations with African countries. The Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Mohsin Dawar presided the meeting. The Committee stressed that Pakistan should expand its commercial and diplomatic footprint in Africa.
The Committee was informed that Pakistan’s “Engage Africa” rejuvenated the trajectory of Pakistan’s relations with the African countries. It was highlighted that prior to Engage Africa policy, Pakistan had only 14 missions in 54 African countries. The COVID-19 crisis and the emergence of Africa as vibrant emerging market laid the foundation of Pakistan’s new pivot to Africa. It was highlighted that Pakistan opened 5 new missions in Africa; relocated 6 commercial wings; appointed 26 Honorary Councils; established Rs.100 million Africa Fund; expanded bilateral consultations and made significant progress on visa abolition agreements and defense cooperation with a number of African countries.
It was observed that Pakistan should expand bilateral political and engage business communities in Joint Commissions and business forums. It was also revealed that Pakistan’s high-level engagements and delegation exchange with the African countries need to expand. The Officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also underlined the need for expanding Pakistan’s presence in UN Formed Police Units in Africa. The members raised concerns about Pakistan’s growing trade deficit vis-à-vis the African countries. It was highlighted that the growing demand for coal and petroleum products caused a spike in Pakistan’s imports from Africa resulting in trade deficit. The Committee was informed that Kenya, Mozambique and South Africa constituted Pakistan’s top export partners and South Africa, Kenya and Morocco were Pakistan’s key import partners.