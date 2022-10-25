Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s “Engage Africa” pol­icy has rejuvenated the trajec­tory of Pakistan’s relations with the African countries, a meet­ing of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs was told yesterday.

The Foreign Ministry briefed the Committee on Pakistan’s re­lations with African countries. The Chairman of the Stand­ing Committee on Foreign Af­fairs Mohsin Dawar presided the meeting. The Committee stressed that Pakistan should expand its commercial and dip­lomatic footprint in Africa.

The Committee was in­formed that Pakistan’s “Engage Africa” rejuvenated the tra­jectory of Pakistan’s relations with the African countries. It was highlighted that prior to Engage Africa policy, Pakistan had only 14 missions in 54 Af­rican countries. The COVID-19 crisis and the emergence of Africa as vibrant emerging market laid the foundation of Pakistan’s new pivot to Africa. It was highlighted that Paki­stan opened 5 new missions in Africa; relocated 6 commercial wings; appointed 26 Honorary Councils; established Rs.100 million Africa Fund; expanded bilateral consultations and made significant progress on visa abolition agreements and defense cooperation with a number of African countries.

It was observed that Paki­stan should expand bilateral political and engage business communities in Joint Commis­sions and business forums. It was also revealed that Paki­stan’s high-level engagements and delegation exchange with the African countries need to expand. The Officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also underlined the need for expanding Pakistan’s pres­ence in UN Formed Police Units in Africa. The mem­bers raised concerns about Pakistan’s growing trade deficit vis-à-vis the African countries. It was highlighted that the growing demand for coal and petroleum products caused a spike in Pakistan’s imports from Africa resulting in trade deficit. The Commit­tee was informed that Kenya, Mozambique and South Africa constituted Pakistan’s top ex­port partners and South Africa, Kenya and Morocco were Paki­stan’s key import partners.