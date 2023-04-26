Share:

Pakistan Al-Khidmat Foundation was recognized for their commendable services in the earthquake-affected areas of Turkiye and honored with the "Pride of Performance" award by the government of Turkiye on Wednesday.

In a ceremony held in the Presidential Palace of Turkiye (Ankara), Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan's 47-member rescue and search operation team leader Ikramul Haq Subhani received the prestigious award from the President of the Republic of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

While presenting the medal, President Erdoğan praised the efforts of the Al-Khidmat Foundation volunteers and said that they won the hearts of the Turkish people by offering services in the earthquake-affected areas.

He expressed gratitude to the Turkish government and nation for the support received from Al-Khidmat Foundation and Pakistani brothers during difficult times.

In his acceptance speech, Ikram-ul-Haq Subhani thanked the Turkish government, people, and President Erdogan for the award and said that there was an eternal bond of love between Pakistan and Turkiye, and both nations were always willing to help each other.

The President of Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan, Dr. Hafeezur Rehman, congratulated the volunteers of Al-Khidmat Rescue and Search Operation Team for receiving the award from the government of Turkey. He added, "the award of performance is a source of pride for the entire nation."

Following the earthquake in Turkey and Syria on February 6, Al-Khidmat Foundation launched a "Loan and Obligation" campaign for relief activities. At the request of Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD) of the Ministry of Interior, Turkey, a 47-member search and rescue team of Al-Khidmat volunteers was dispatched to the earthquake-affected areas of Turkey, which was named as Pak-10 by AFAD.

The team was equipped with advanced equipment to search for people in the rubble. Al-Khidmat Foundation volunteers participated in search and rescue operations in the earthquake-affected areas for 10 days and helped rescue and search teams from around the world to remove the injured and dead bodies from the rubble.

Al-Khidmat Foundation also continued to deliver fresh food, tents, blankets, clothes, hygiene kits, and tarpaulins to the earthquake-affected areas.

The award is a testament to the selfless services of Al-Khidmat Foundation volunteers who went above and beyond to help those affected by the earthquake in Turkiye.

Their contribution has been acknowledged by the Turkish government and is a source of pride for Pakistan.