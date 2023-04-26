MINGORA - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police said yesterday that Monday’s mysterious explosion at a counter-terrorism department (CTD) office in the Kabal area of Swat Valley was caused by short circuit of electric wires inside the building and not because of terrorism.
The bomb blast on Monday last had left around 17 CTD personnel dead and 51 others wounded amid an ongoing rescue operation till the filing of this report.
“The incident was caused by short circuiting that triggered explosives reportedly stored in the CTD station,” explained Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat while talking to media here.
The IGP maintained that police officials were investigating the “negligence” and other aspects of the blast. The blasting, according to the police report, took place at a weapons storage facility at the CTD centre. However, there is a perception among locals that it is a terrorist act. “I was inside the police station when the blasts took place. Moments before the blast, I dialled my house phone number but the mobile network was not working. And then there were blasts outside the weapons storage facility, not inside it, because I was inside the weapons storage area,” stated an injured cop while speaking to media persons at the hospital.
The recent bombings at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Police Station in Swat district have led to an explosion of public anger as Swat Olasi Pasoon and Swat Qaumi Jirga held public rallies, questioning the role of security forces in the face of worsening law and order in the province.
Soon after the explosions, people from various walks of life condemned the blasts, calling for rallies in Kabal and Mingora bazaars. Swat Olasi Pasoon (Swat Public Uprising) organised the protest at Kabal Bazaar, while Swat Quami Jirga organised a rally at Nishat Chowk in Mingora town.
Fawad Khan, Aftab Khan, Nazif Lala, Muhammad Ali Dagiwal, Idrees Bacha, Khurshid Kaka Ji, Mukhtiyar Yousafzai, Dr Khalid, Abdul Jabbar Khan, Ayoub Asharey, Hameedul Haq, Irfan Chattan, and others from Swat Olasi Pasoon addressed the crowds. A big number of people from around Swat attended the protests to condemn the attacks. They called for long-term peace in Swat and other Pashtun belt, and stated that the people of Malakand division would no longer be duped by terrorism plays.
“We don’t believe the explosion at the weapons storage facility was caused by an electrical short circuit. Looking at the ground reality and facts, it does not appear to be a short circuit blast, but rather a planned act of terrorism,” stated one of the speakers, adding that if it was believed to be an accidental blast at the weapons storage facility, it would be an unprecedented irresponsible act.