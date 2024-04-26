China wants ‘just, lasting’ solution to Palestine issue

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called Thursday for an “early and lasting” solution to the ongoing Palestine issue.

Wang spoke during a meeting in Beijing with his Malaysian counterpart Mohamad Hasan, saying his country wants to work with Kuala Lumpur to promote an “early, comprehensive, just and lasting” solution to the simmering issue, the South China Morning Post reported.

Hasan, who wrapped up a three-day visit to China which started on Tuesday, said that Kuala Lumpur highly appreciates Beijing’s stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israel has launched a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

More than 34,300 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed, and nearly 77,300 others injured amid mass destruction and severe shortages of necessities.

More than six months into the Israeli war, vast areas of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85% of the enclave’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

South China Sea

Malaysia’s top diplomat said his country opposes the meddling of “external forces” in the disputed South China Sea, adding the foreign interference is not welcomed in the region.

Malaysia is one of several countries with overlapping territorial claims in the South China Sea.

Wang praised Malaysia as “an important member” of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), a “representative of emerging economies, and a positive and stable force in the Muslim world.”

He added that China would improve coordination with Malaysia and stand up and speak for the interests of the Global South on the international stage.

The two sides also discussed strengthening economic cooperation and exchanged views on international issues.

Hasan’s visit came as the US and the Philippines continue Balikatan 2024, an annual, two-week joint military exercise in the South China Sea, until May 8.

China has been Malaysia’s largest trade partner for the last 15 years. The annual trade volume between the two countries is over $98 billion.