Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Indian propaganda of so-called peace in IIOJK meant to hide crimes: APHC

Indian propaganda of so-called peace in IIOJK meant to hide crimes: APHC
Web Desk
6:37 PM | December 26, 2023
In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir,  the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said India’s propaganda of so-called peace in the territory is meant to hide its crimes against humanity in the territory.

In a statement in Srinagar, APHC spokesman said India was continuously trampling international laws by using black laws to kill, arrest and summon any one to Indian army camps, police stations and investigation agencies head offices in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and India.

The spokesman deplored the silence of the international community over revocation of the disputed Kashmir’s special status in flagrant violation of international laws.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1703571018.jpg

