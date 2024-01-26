'Nayab' the film's premiere night opens with bang in Karachi

Prepare to be captivated by the moving tale of ‘Nayab’ – a cinematic experience that revolves around the lives of Nayab and Akber, a brother-sister duo faced with societal restraints while pursuing their dreams. ‘Nayab’ the film starring Yumna Zaidi, Usama Khan and M. Fawad Khan, Noreen Gulwani for the first time in a film is a touching coming-of-age story set in the heart of Karachi, premiered at an exclusive screening held recently.

‘Nayab’ features veteran actor Jawed Sheikh, with Yumna Zaidi as the titular Nayab, and Usama Khan and M. Fawad Khan in lead roles. The film also stars Adnan Siddiqui, while the cast also includes notable names such as Ehteshamuddin, Noreen Gulwani, Faryal Mehmood, Mahdi Qasmi, and Hani Taha. ‘Nayab’ promises a larger-than-life story that is sure to resonate with every Pakistani along with a peak towards patriotism and is the first Pakistani film based on women’s cricket set to be released in cinemas nationwide on 26th January 2024 and globally on 2nd February 2024.

“Nayab is a project very close to my heart and we have poured our best efforts into making this film. I’m looking forward to bringing it before the world and hope my fans and all of you love it as much as I do”, stated the ‘Nayab’ star Yumna Zaidi while speaking to the media.

“I believe that the key to the audiences’ hearts lies in making them believe that what unfolds on the screen is a reflection of their own lives. So, our characters come to life in a way that audiences will not only feel they know them intimately but also fall in love with their authenticity”, commented Umair Nasir Ali, the director of ‘Nayab’.

“This film is very close to my heart as we have tirelessly worked to bring a cinematic masterpiece to you, which we hope will bring about the revival of Pakistani cinema and push the industry towards new heights”, said Agnes Kenney, the CEO of Kenneyz Group while speaking on the occasion.

The stellar premiere was attended by a string of notable names including directors Asim Raza, Nadeem Baig, Saqib Malik, Nabeel Qureshi, Fizza Ali Meerza, Wajahat Rauf & Shazia Wajahat, actors Humayun Saeed, Azaan Sami Khan, Asif Raza Mir, Umer Alam, Komal Meer, Ayaz Khan, and many more, along with the stellar cast: Yumna Zaidi, Usama Khan, M. Fawad Khan, Adnan Siddiqui, Ehteshamuddin, Noreen Gulwani, Faryal Mehmood, Shaheera Albasit, renowned director Umair Nasir Ali, and the ‘Nayab’ team.

“Kenneyz Productions is pleased and proud to present our feature film 'Nayab' at a star-studded red carpet Premiere event in Karachi. We have crafted a story for the big screen that showcases Pakistani writing, directing and acting talent for local and international audiences. We also acknowledge here the many skilled and hardworking people behind the cameras who helped us to bring 'Nayab' to life. We are excited by the potential of the Pakistan film industry; rest assured Kenneyz Productions will continue to be involved in world-class content creation in Pakistan, whether that be full length movies, featurettes, dramas or music videos.” Said ‘David Kenney’ the chairman on Kenneyz Group Holdings.

Kenneyz Films, owned by David Kenney, the Chairman of Kenneyz Group and Agnes Kenney, the CEO of Kenneyz Group, is engaged in spectacular content creation, from tele-vision-commercials, music-videos, short-films, dramas, to full length feature-films. Num Films has been in the industry for 12 years now and has produced numerous top of the line tele-vision commercials, many of which have won Effie Award and has proudly produced and directed the new official video of National Anthem of Pakistan. Together Kenneyz Films and Num Films aim to bring to the heart touching story of ‘Nayab’ to life with a skillfully crafted cinematic experience.