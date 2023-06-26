Monday, June 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Two incidents of target killing in 24 hours condemned

APP
June 26, 2023
Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -  Chairman Minority Right Forum Pakistan Radesh Singh Tony has condemned and asked the government to take immediate action in this connection by protecting the minorities.

In a statement, Radesh Sing Tony said that the incident of target killing on Terlok Singh in Peshawar on Saturday in which Terlok Singh was injured while in another incident the target killers shot and killed Manmohan Singh while returning home in a rickshaw.

He demanded of the government to ensure security to the minorities and arrest the target killers involved in targeting the minorities. “The terrorists are wreaking havoc everywhere, minorities in Pakistan are not safe at all,” Radesh Singh Tony said.

Minorities should be protected and murderers should be arrested and severely punished, Radesh Singh Tony said.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1687641795.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023