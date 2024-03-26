Civil society demands extension of ban on e-cigarettes, vapes in KP

PESHAWAR - Blue Veins, local NGO, Civil Society Or­ganizations, Provincial Doctor Associ­ation, Tobacco Control Advocates, and Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco Con­trol on Monday demanded Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Government to extend the interim ban on e-cigarettes and vapes for an additional 60 days.

The CSO, on Monday urged the au­thorities for extending the stringent measures, prohibiting the sale of e-cig­arettes to individuals under the age of 21 and implementing a minimum dis­tance requirement of 50 meters from educational institutions to safeguard public health.

Government of Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa on January 16 2024, through Ad­ministrative notification imposed an interim ban, under Section 144, on the storage, sale, and use of e-cigarettes in the province.

This temporary measure, which ex­pired on March 16, 2024, was a signif­icant stride towards safeguarding our communities from the harms of elec­tronic nicotine delivery systems.

In response to the World Health Or­ganisation’s call for action and in the interest of public health, civil society organizations commend the proactive approach of the Governor and Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a press statement Qamar Na­seem, Programme Manager at Blue Veins and leading advocate for a com­plete ban on vape and e-cigarette sales in KP, stated, “Extending the ban on sale of e-cigarettes and vapes is imperative to prevent youth and ado­lescent of these harmful products and to pave the way for evidence-based regulations.”