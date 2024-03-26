Tuesday, March 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Imran Khan, wife’s production order issued

Imran Khan, wife’s production order issued
Agencies
March 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   The District and Session Court of Is­lamabad has issued the pro­duction order of Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his wife Bushra Bibi for April 4. Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the plea of PTI founder on Mon­day, seeking his production or­der. During the hearing, the au­thorities of Adiala Jail submitted their reply along with a tech­nical report to the court on the contempt case. The PTI coun­sel said despite the court order, the former prime minister’s ap­pearance could not be ensured through video link. The author­ities of Adiala Jail submitted a written reply and a technical report to the court on the con­tempt of court notice. The report said that the PTI founder’s atten­dance through video link was not possible due to technical issues.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1711340147.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024