Imran Khan, wife’s production order issued

ISLAMABAD - The District and Session Court of Is­lamabad has issued the pro­duction order of Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his wife Bushra Bibi for April 4. Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the plea of PTI founder on Mon­day, seeking his production or­der. During the hearing, the au­thorities of Adiala Jail submitted their reply along with a tech­nical report to the court on the contempt case. The PTI coun­sel said despite the court order, the former prime minister’s ap­pearance could not be ensured through video link. The author­ities of Adiala Jail submitted a written reply and a technical report to the court on the con­tempt of court notice. The report said that the PTI founder’s atten­dance through video link was not possible due to technical issues.