Shan, Babar excel on day one of scenario-based practice match

LAHORE-Newly appointed Test captain Shan Masood and former captain Babar Azam excelled on day one of the two-day Test squad scenario-based practice match at Pindi Cricket Stadium amid the team’s training camp for the upcoming Test tour of Australia.

The first daywitnessed an action-packed batting display with a total of 298 runs on the board. The early innings saw a blend of contributions and challenges for the team. Saim Ayub opened the batting, showcasing promising form with a solid 35 runs, setting a positive tone for the innings. However, Abdullah Shafique faced a brief spell of difficulty, managing only 3 runs before departing.

The highlight of the day arrived in the form of Shan Masood’s commanding innings where he scored a stellar 101 (retired) that showcased both resilience and finesse. Joining him in the middle was Babar Azam, exhibiting his usual class with an impressive 71 before also opting to retire. The middle order added valuable runs to the tally, with Saud Shakeel remaining unbeaten at 44, partnering well with the experienced campaigner Sarfaraz Ahmed, who contributed a composed 19 not out. On the bowling front, Khurram Shehzad and Aamir Jamal managed to secure a wicket each.

It was the third day of the training session. The week-long camp will end on November 28. Opening batter Imam-ul-Haq and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf will miss the entirety of the training camp due to their wedding festivities. They are expected to join the squad in Lahore just before the team’s departure to Australia.

It must be noted that the national team is scheduled to depart for Australia on November 30. They will commence their tour by engaging in a four-day practice match against the Prime Minister’s XI, followed by the three Test matches. Pakistan’s quest for their first Test series victory over Australia in their backyard will commence on Dember 14.