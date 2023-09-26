CM takes notice of jirga’s decision to demolish journalist’s house

Peshawar - Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan on Monday took notice of the alleged decision of a local jirga regarding demolition of the house of a local journalist, Miraj Khalid Wazir in Azam Warsak area of South Waziristan, and directed the Additional Chief Secretary Home for necessary steps on immediate basis to provide full protection to the family members and residence of the said journalist.

He further directed that the concerned divisional and district administrations be directed to ensure all required measures to this end.

In a statement issued here in this regard, the Chief Minister said that no individual or group of individuals would be allowed to take such extra-legal decision to demolish someone’s house adding that if anyone violates the law, it is the responsibility and authority of relevant departments and courts of law to punish the culprit as per the law.

Azam Khan made it clear that writ of the government would be maintained at all costs, and the law will take its due course against those who were found involved in such illegal actions.