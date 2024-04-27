CDA organises E-Katcheri to facilitate residents

ISLAMABAD - The Estate Wing of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Friday organized an E-Katchari to facilitate the residents of the federal capital.
The E-Katchari was organised on the special instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in which the online complaints of the citizens were received while considering the problems related to the Estate Wing in the sectoral and non-sectoral areas, said a news release.
The concerned officers of the estate department answered the citizens’ questions online in E-Katchari.