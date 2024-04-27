Saturday, April 27, 2024
CDA organises E-Katcheri to facilitate residents

April 27, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  The Estate Wing of the Capi­tal Development Authority (CDA) on Friday organized an E-Katchari to facilitate the residents of the feder­al capital.

The E-Katchari was or­ganised on the special in­structions of Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif, in which the online com­plaints of the citizens were received while consider­ing the problems related to the Estate Wing in the sec­toral and non-sectoral are­as, said a news release.

The concerned officers of the estate department an­swered the citizens’ ques­tions online in E-Katchari.

