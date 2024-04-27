Saturday, April 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Govt mulling to tax 12kw or above solar panels

Govt mulling to tax 12kw or above solar panels
Fawad Yousafzai
April 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National, Top Stories

ISLAMABAD  -  The federal government is considering a proposal of levying tax on the installation of 12KW and above solar panels, it is learnt reliably here yesterday.

Similarly, the government is also considering downward revision of tariff for net metering, an official source said.

According the source, there is a proposal to levy tax on those installing 12 kW domestic or commercial solar panels.

It has been planned to impose a tax of Rs2000 per kilowatt on domestic or commercial solar consumers using 12KW and above solar panels.

It means that Rs 24,000 will be charged from customers installing 12KW solar panel, the source explained.

A proposal in this regard has been forwarded to the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G), the source claimed.

Food authority raids hospitals’ canteens across KP

The Power Division has sent the CPPA proposal to get the consent of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, it maintained.

Similarly, there is also a proposal under consideration to revise downward the tariff for net metering consumers, the source maintained.

After the approval of the prime minister, the government will file a petition with National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) for reduction in the net metering electricity tariff, the source revealed.

Tags:

Fawad Yousafzai

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1714103904.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024