Govt mulling to tax 12kw or above solar panels

ISLAMABAD - The federal government is considering a proposal of levying tax on the installation of 12KW and above solar panels, it is learnt reliably here yesterday.

Similarly, the government is also considering downward revision of tariff for net metering, an official source said.

According the source, there is a proposal to levy tax on those installing 12 kW domestic or commercial solar panels.

It has been planned to impose a tax of Rs2000 per kilowatt on domestic or commercial solar consumers using 12KW and above solar panels.

It means that Rs 24,000 will be charged from customers installing 12KW solar panel, the source explained.

A proposal in this regard has been forwarded to the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G), the source claimed.

The Power Division has sent the CPPA proposal to get the consent of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, it maintained.

Similarly, there is also a proposal under consideration to revise downward the tariff for net metering consumers, the source maintained.

After the approval of the prime minister, the government will file a petition with National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) for reduction in the net metering electricity tariff, the source revealed.