Govt to establish special protection force for foreigners’ security

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has decided to establish a special protection force for the security of foreign nationals in the federal capital territory.

In a meeting on law and order situation, the Interior Minister directed to ensure foolproof security of foreign nationals.

The Interior Minister said special attention should be given to the security of all important offices and places including the red zone in Islamabad.

Mohsin Naqvi said Islamabad Safe City project will have to be equipped with modern requirements like Lahore Safe City. He said they are improving the condition of police stations in Islamabad and results in this regard will be visible in a few months.

The Interior Minister directed a strict crackdown against the gangs involved in the sale and purchase of drugs. He said these gangs should be brought under the ambit of law through modern technology.

He said sale of intoxicants including ice outside educational institutions will not tolerated under any circumstances. He noted drug peddlers are the enemies of our future and the strictest action will be taken against them.

Mohsin Naqvi also directed effective action against beggar mafia. He sought a comprehensive plan to solve the traffic issues in the capital.

Inspector General Islamabad Police Ali Nasir Rizvi gave a detailed briefing to the meeting about the law and order situation.