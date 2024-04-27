How is Modi losing Ladakh?

Amidst the towering peaks and stark beauty of Ladakh, the popular Indian film “3 Idiots” introduced many to this serene landscape—a sharp contrast to its complex geopolitical entanglements. Once part of the larger Jammu and Kashmir region, Ladakh now stands as a Union Territory, deeply enmeshed in the historical disputes that draw in Pakistan and China.

Ladakh is clamoring for more autonomy. The region seeks special status under Article 371, Schedule 6 of the Indian Constitution, which would grant it its own legislature and Public Service Commission—essential steps toward genuine self-governance. Yet, the central government in New Delhi appears hesitant, leaving Ladakh’s plea for autonomy unanswered.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ladakh’s political narrative has been marred by controversies and mismanagement. Modi’s divisive remarks, targeting Muslims as “infiltrators,” resonate poorly in Ladakh, with its significant Shia Muslim community. This rhetoric has not only deepened communal divides but has also alienated many Ladakhis. The BJP’s loss of seats in the recent Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections from 18 to 15 underscores a growing disenchantment among the Ladakhi electorate.

However, Ladakh presents a complex challenge for Modi, particularly with his aspirations to secure victory in the ongoing general elections. The votes of the people of Ladakh are as crucial as those from any other state in India. It will be intriguing to see how Modi manages to navigate his typically anti-Muslim rhetoric in a region predominantly inhabited by Muslims.

Understanding the challenges facing Ladakh and identifying potential solutions might seem straightforward. However, the governance issues in Ladakh largely stem from its historical context as part of the extensive Jammu and Kashmir region—a territory that many argue rightfully belongs to Pakistan. By carving out substantial portions of this disputed territory to create a separate Union Territory, New Delhi may have found a constitutional workaround that allows it to pursue its own agenda in Ladakh. Yet, this approach is far from simple and opens a path laden with deeper complexities that require careful examination.

Modi’s administration has frequently been criticized for prioritizing geopolitical games over the pressing needs of Ladakh’s people. Local issues like unchecked tourism—which exacerbates water shortages and environmental crises—are sidelined. Figures like Sonam Wangchuk have voiced concerns that are largely ignored by the central authorities. Instead, the focus remains on enhancing military infrastructure, disrupting the daily lives of the local population and endangering the fragile ecosystem of this border region.

The broader approach of New Delhi, especially noticeable in the controversial abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, signals a shift towards more authoritarian governance styles. Endorsed by the Indian Supreme Court, this policy has heightened tensions within the region and risks transforming Ladakh into a flashpoint in an already volatile subcontinent.

The repercussions of such militarization are grave, particularly between India and its nuclear-armed neighbors. The aggressive policies could potentially escalate to full-scale conflict, akin to a spark that ignites a wildfire. It’s crucial for New Delhi to consider pivoting towards diplomatic engagements and de-escalation strategies.

A significant shift in Indian Foreign Affairs and tactics emerged during the 2020-2021 period, echoing the longstanding tensions from the 1962 conflict. In this recent encounter, Indian and Chinese troops clashed, highlighting ongoing disputes. Furthermore, China has vehemently opposed legislative efforts aimed at transforming Ladakh into a separate province, including efforts to ‘Indianize’ the region, such as renaming local constituencies, which has added to the geopolitical strain.

Despite the nationalist zeal promoted by Modi and his Foreign Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, it’s vital to recognize that nationalism should not obscure the necessity for sensible, inclusive policy reforms. Rather, it should drive a reevaluation of governance, fostering policies that genuinely consider the well-being of all regions under its domain, including Ladakh.

Currently, New Delhi’s strategies in Ladakh are not just flawed but unsustainable. A profound policy overhaul is urgently needed, one that respects Ladakh’s unique cultural and geopolitical sensitivities and promotes regional peace and stability.

The time for India to rethink its strategies is now. Transitioning from aggressive military tactics to a focus on building trust and cooperation is essential. Amidst the fervor of his saffron revolution, Modi might overlook this, but the unfolding situation in Ladakh and its influence on Indian Foreign Policy could very well be the BJP’s undoing—akin to Napoleon’s Waterloo. One does not need to be a military expert, but it’s evident that coercive measures on the borders of two nuclear-armed nations is a dangerously flawed approach.

Ehmud Sarwar

The writer is a freelance columnist.