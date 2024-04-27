Rawalpindi BISE chief visits exam centres in Pindigheb

ATTOCK - Controller Examination BISE Rawalpindi Prof Sajid Mehmood Farooqui visited different examination centres in tehsil Pindigheb in connection with First Intermediate Annual Exam 2024.
He said that strict measures are being taken to conduct exams in a transparent manner. Monitoring of all examination centres is being done in an effective and comprehensive manner.
He visited Government Boys Higher Secondary School Malhowali, Government Associate College for Women Pindi Gheb and Government Boys High School Pindi Gheb.
During the visit, he reviewed the arrangements done for the conduct of exams.
Speaking after the visit, he said that in the light of the directives of the Punjab Government, the BISE Rawalpindi is following a zero-tolerance policy against booty mafia.
District administration officers of the district is visiting examination centers on daily basis and all examination centers are being closely monitored in an effective and comprehensive manner.
During the visit of exam centers, he checked the seating plan of the candidates, their attendance and the attendance of the examination staff.
While issuing instructions to the examination staff, he said that Section 144 is enforced outside all the examination centers to prevent any unauthorized entry into the examination center. The candidates should ensure their attendance at the reporting time given on their roll number slips.
He said that the BISE Rawalpindi has provided best examination facilities to the candidates taking exam.