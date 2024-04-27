Rawalpindi BISE chief visits exam centres in Pindigheb

ATTOCK - Controller Examination BISE Rawalpindi Prof Sajid Mehmood Farooqui visited dif­ferent examination centres in tehsil Pin­digheb in connection with First Intermedi­ate Annual Exam 2024.

He said that strict measures are being tak­en to conduct exams in a transparent man­ner. Monitoring of all examination centres is being done in an effective and comprehen­sive manner.

He visited Government Boys Higher Sec­ondary School Malhowali, Government Asso­ciate College for Women Pindi Gheb and Gov­ernment Boys High School Pindi Gheb.

During the visit, he reviewed the arrange­ments done for the conduct of exams.

Speaking after the visit, he said that in the light of the directives of the Punjab Govern­ment, the BISE Rawalpindi is following a ze­ro-tolerance policy against booty mafia.

District administration officers of the dis­trict is visiting examination centers on dai­ly basis and all examination centers are be­ing closely monitored in an effective and comprehensive manner.

During the visit of exam centers, he checked the seating plan of the candidates, their attendance and the attendance of the examination staff.

While issuing instructions to the exami­nation staff, he said that Section 144 is en­forced outside all the examination centers to prevent any unauthorized entry into the examination center. The candidates should ensure their attendance at the reporting time given on their roll number slips.

He said that the BISE Rawalpindi has pro­vided best examination facilities to the can­didates taking exam.