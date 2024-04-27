SCCI chief for simplifying arms export procedure

Peshawar - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fuad Ishaq on Friday urged to simplify the procedure and processing system aimed to enhance business and export of Pakistan’s made arms and ammunition throughout the world.

The SCCI chief asked to facilitate business community attached with arms and ammunition sector under one window service, and also demanded a state of the art laboratory for checking the quality and standard of arms and ammunition.

Fuad Ishaq made these demands while talking to Defence Export Production Organisation (DEPO) Deputy DG Commodore Aitizaz Khalid and GSO II Maj Saad Ali Khan here at the chamber house.

The meeting was attended by the SCCI office-bearers Sanaullah, Ejaz Afridi, members of the executive committee, Daud Sons’ Armoury Peshawar CEO Nooruddin Daud, acting secretary general of the chamber, large number of businessmen attached with arms and ammunition sector.

Deputy DG Aitizaz Khalid apprised the participants about the main objectives and functions of the DEPO and invited the SCCI president, office-bearers, and executive members to participate in upcoming International Defence Exhibition and Seminar 2024 (IDEAS-2024) in Karachi, which is going to be held in November 2024.

On the occasion Major Saad presented a comprehensive multiple-media presentation and highlighted the importance of the DEPO and preparedness for upcoming IDEAS 2024 and Pakistan’s participation in the global events.

Meanwhile, the SCCI chief Fuad Ishaq apprised the participants about the under-construction Expo Centre Peshawar. The project was initiated back in 2013 when he was president of the SCCI. He informed that the chamber also started efforts for early completion of Expo Centre project and trying to ensure all required funds for the centre through Expo Development Fund (EDF), aimed to promote locally manufactured products and enhance export from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He also urged the DEPO to hold next year’s IDEAS in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier, the business community attached with the arms and ammunition sector pointed out hurdles hampering exports and curtailing business on which DEPO officials assured them to take up all issues with the Ministry of Defence Production and DG DEPO to resolve them amicably.