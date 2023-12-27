Development projects underway in Sialkot: DC

SIALKOT - Deputy Commissioner Shah Mir Iqbal has said the ongo­ing development projects to upgrade the infrastruc­ture of the district are going on rapidly.

Wazirabad Road and other projects would be completed before Janu­ary 31. Similarly, under the Punjab Intermediate Cities Investment Improvement Program (PICIIP), sewerage lines are being laid on four important roads and work in urban area was being monitored daily.

He expressed these views while giving a briefing to the 14-member delegation of the 34th senior manage­ment course Inland Study Tour organized by the Na­tional Institute of Manage­ment, Islamabad, during a visit to the DC Office here on Tuedsay.

DS National Institute of Management Masood Ahmed, Coordinator-one Naeem Hassan, Coordinator-Two Shahab Hameed, Saima Ahad, Jameel Ahmed Jameel, Syed Ali Imran, Muhammed Khalid, Muhammed Afnan Alam, Naeem Iqbal Cheema, Iqbal Ahmad, Muhammed Iqbal Khan, Muhammed Jawad, Qudratullah Khan, Hasan Rashid and Waqar Ahmed were in the delega­tion. The deputy commis­sioner said that the district administration was active for the transfer of tanneries in Sialkot Tannery Zone un­der the protection environ­ment department of Punjab government and so far the construction of 170 tanner­ies had started in zone. The DC said that brick kilns were being shifted to zigzag tech­nology.